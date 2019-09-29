2019 Lung Force Walk

Cutting the ribbon for Mary Jo Grand is a big deal, not just for her, but for everyone like her who has fought and beaten Lung Cancer.

"You don't necessarily have to be a smoker or if you were a smoker, you should get in and get a cat scan because lung cancer is very curable if you catch it early on," Mary Jo said.

In 2008, Mary Jo went from being a woman raising money for the cure, to someone battling the disease.

"I was diagnosed with stage 4 non-small cell and it changed my life," Mary Jo said.

The Lung Force Walk at the Detroit Zoon raises Money for research, helping many people win the battle against lung disease.

Most people don't realize that 1.4 million people in Michigan are living with some kind of lung disease. That includes asthma COPD or lung cancer.

The fight continues for many people. The American Lung Association of Michigan is a place people can turn to.

The money raised Sunday at the walk is being put towards good use.

07:14:09 "That will help us find cures and better treatment options for those with lung cancer and lung disease, as well as free resources to help people fight quit smoking," Mary Jo said.

