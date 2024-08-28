Expand / Collapse search

2024 Michigan State Fair opens Thursday at Novi Suburban Collection Showplace

By and David Komer
Published  August 28, 2024 8:18pm EDT
Novi
FOX 2 Detroit

2024 Michigan State Fair opens Thursday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

Rob Wolchek has a look inside at everything we can expect to find at this year's State Fair - a staple of Labor Day weekend in Michigan.

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2024 Michigan State Fair kicks off this Labor Day weekend on Thursday and our Rob Wolchek has a preview from Novi.

Whether it's livestock, games, delicious treats, the Shrine Circus or even trick-performing dogs, the State Fair has something for everyone.

The State Fair is at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave. 

For a schedule CLICK HERE

For ticket information and pricing CLICK HERE

For a complete list of attractions, CLICK HERE