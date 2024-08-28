2024 Michigan State Fair opens Thursday at Novi Suburban Collection Showplace
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2024 Michigan State Fair kicks off this Labor Day weekend on Thursday and our Rob Wolchek has a preview from Novi.
Whether it's livestock, games, delicious treats, the Shrine Circus or even trick-performing dogs, the State Fair has something for everyone.
The State Fair is at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave.
For a schedule CLICK HERE
For ticket information and pricing CLICK HERE
For a complete list of attractions, CLICK HERE