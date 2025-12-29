Large blaze spotted at Southgate motel on Monday morning
(FOX 2) - Video of a large blaze at a motel in Wayne County was posted on social media Monday morning.
A clip posted by Bobby Masters on Facebook showed smoke and flames billowing from a building in Southgate just after 6 a.m.
Crews were responding to the fire, located at Northline Road.
According to Southgate police, there were no injuries inside the building. Everyone was evacuated safely.
Fire at a building in Southgate. Screenshot via video posted on Facebook by Bobby Masters.
There is no identified cause behind the fire yet.
The Source: Viewer video and Southgate police were cited for this story.