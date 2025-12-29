Expand / Collapse search

Large blaze spotted at Southgate motel on Monday morning

By Jack Nissen
Published  December 29, 2025 7:55am EST
Southgate
FOX 2 Detroit
Flames seen at Southgate motel

Flames seen at Southgate motel

Video posted on Facebook on Monday morning showed flames climbing from a motel in Southgate. Video courtesy of Bobby Masters.

The Brief

    • Fire crews responded to a fire at a motel in Southgate on Monday morning.
    • A large plume of smoke and fire was seen billowing from the building on Northline Road.

(FOX 2) - Video of a large blaze at a motel in Wayne County was posted on social media Monday morning.

A clip posted by Bobby Masters on Facebook showed smoke and flames billowing from a building in Southgate just after 6 a.m.

Crews were responding to the fire, located at Northline Road. 

According to Southgate police, there were no injuries inside the building. Everyone was evacuated safely.

Fire at a building in Southgate. Screenshot via video posted on Facebook by Bobby Masters.

There is no identified cause behind the fire yet.

The Source: Viewer video and Southgate police were cited for this story. 

SouthgateCrime and Public Safety