Large blaze spotted at Southgate motel on Monday morning

The Brief Fire crews responded to a fire at a motel in Southgate on Monday morning. A large plume of smoke and fire was seen billowing from the building on Northline Road.



Video of a large blaze at a motel in Wayne County was posted on social media Monday morning.

A clip posted by Bobby Masters on Facebook showed smoke and flames billowing from a building in Southgate just after 6 a.m.

Crews were responding to the fire, located at Northline Road.

According to Southgate police, there were no injuries inside the building. Everyone was evacuated safely.

Fire at a building in Southgate. Screenshot via video posted on Facebook by Bobby Masters.

There is no identified cause behind the fire yet.