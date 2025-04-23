2024 NFL Draft memorabilia available for sale through Detroit Sports Commission

article

You can own a piece of 2024 NFL Draft memorabilia, courtesy of the Detroit Sports Commission, in honor of the one-year anniversary.

An online sale is being held featuring street pole banners, placards, and more among 120-plus items available at shop.detroitsports.org

Promotional banners for sale include NFL team logos, 2024 NFL Draft sponsors, and 2024 NFL Draft branding.

NFL team placards, which were positioned on the prospect walk backstage and could be seen as draft picks made their way to the stage, are also available.

This week only, fans can receive 25% off their purchase by visiting this link. The discount will be active until Monday, April 28 at 11:59 p.m. No minimum purchase is required.

All proceeds will benefit the Detroit Sports Commission, which is dedicated to bringing premier sports events to Detroit and the surrounding region.

"Over 775,000 fans traveled to Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft and made memories that will last a lifetime," said Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director Marty Dobek. "We’re excited to offer fans an opportunity to own a piece of this historic event."

The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit was the largest Draft in NFL history, attracting over 775,000 fans and generating more than $213.6 million in economic impact for the City of Detroit and surrounding region.



