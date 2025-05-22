2025 Memorial Day parades in Metro Detroit

article

Pay your respects to fallen military members this Memorial Day weekend at events happening across Metro Detroit.

Madison Heights Memorial Day Parade

Saturday, May 24 at 10 a.m.

The parade begins at Wilkinson Middle School and will head north up John R to 11 Mile, then east to the Madison High School football stadium. A ceremony will be held at the stadium.

Wayne-Westland Memorial Day Parade

Sunday, May 25 at 1 p.m.

The parade will start at John Glenn High School in Westland, head west on Marquette to Carlson, then north to the Westland William P Faust Public Library. It ends at the Veteran's Memorial Garden in Westland, where a ceremony will be held.

St. Clair Shores Parade

Sunday, May 25 at 1 p.m.

The parade starts at Harper Avenue at Nine Mile and travels north to 11 Mile Road.

Northville Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

The parade starts on Griswold Street and proceeds West on Main Street, South on Wing Street, then West on Cady Street, briefly stopping at Oakwood Cemetery. It then proceeds south on First Street.

There will be a memorial service at Rural Hill Cemetery after the parade.

Beverly Hills Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 26 at 11 a.m.

The parade starts at Groves High School, with a ceremony and carnival at Beverly Park after.

Dearborn Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 26 at 9:30 a.m.

The parade runs west along Michigan Avenue from Schaefer, followed by a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library.

Farmington Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

The parade will take place on Grand River Avenue between Orchard Lake and Downtown Farmington.

Ferndale Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

The parade begins at the corner of Livernois Street and West Maplehurst Street. It goes along Livernois to Oakridge, then to Pinecrest then to Nine Mile then onto Livernois to the Memorial Mall.

A ceremony will be held at the Memorial Mall.

Eastpointe Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 26 at 11 a.m.

The parade begins at the Military Museum and will follow Stephens to Spindler Park.

Sterling Heights Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 26 at 9 a.m.

The day starts with a ceremony at the City Center Courtyard before stepping off at 10 a.m. The route will follow Dodge Park Road.

Roseville Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 26 at 9 a.m.

The parade route follows Normal to Common to Gratiot, to the Municipal Campus to the police department.

Walled Lake Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The parade starts at 850 Ladd Road and heads along E. West Maple Road, finishing at the Casey J. Ambrose Public Safety Campus.

A ceremony will follow at the Veterans Memorial in front of City Hall.

Belleville Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

The parade starts at Belleville High School and heads on Main to 4th, Back to the school.

A ceremony will follow at FW Post 4434 & PLAV Post 167.

South Lyon Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 26 at 9 a.m.

The parade starts at Bartlett Elementary, heads east on 10 Mile through downtown to Reynold Sweet Parkway.

The parade ends at South Lyon Cemetery with a ceremony.

Milford Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 26 at 11 a.m.

The parade starts at the American Legion Hall on Commerce Road and ends in Central Park on Main Street.