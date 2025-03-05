2025 Voluntary Statewide Tornado Drill scheduled for March 19

article

The Brief The 2025 voluntary statewide tornado drill is two weeks away, scheduled for March 19. At 1 p.m. TV and radio alerts and an outdoor siren will be noticeable during the test. The test is part of Severe Weather Awareness Week and lets people know what it sounds like in a weather emergency.



Michigan's Voluntary Tornado Drill will be held at 1 p.m. March 19, organized by the state's emergency preparedness division.

The 2025 tornado drill is part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, which will be held from March 16 to 22, highlighted by the midweek siren test.

TV and radio alerts as well as an outdoor siren will be noticeable during the test as the state continues keeping people on alert of what it sounds like when a tornado threat is imminent.

The test is voluntary and not every community will participate, and will be overseen by Michigan State Police and the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

For more information go to michigan.gov/miready