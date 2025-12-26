Lions fan grabbed by DK Metcalf addresses what happened amid flurry of speculation, allegations of racism

The Brief A Lions fan involved in an altercation with Steelers player DK Metcalf shared his side of the story Friday morning. Metcalf was suspended for two games. After video of the encounter was posted online, rumors about what was said began spreading quickly.



A Lions fan who became the center of attention after DK Metcalf grabbed him when the Pittsburgh Steelers visited Ford Field last weekend addressed what happened during a press conference with his lawyer Friday morning.

After DK Metcalf was seen reaching up and grabbing Ryan Kennedy, people started alleging that Kennedy called the player racial slurs – accusations he vehemently denies.

"After that assault, false accusations of racism and racial slurs were made publicly," attorney Shawn Head said.

Head has spoken on his behalf about these allegations, but on Friday, the fan decided to also make a few brief remarks about the encounter that ended with Metcalf being suspended.

"It is really hard to get me upset," Kennedy said, noting that animal abuse and racism are the two things that really upset him.

Kennedy said he has been a 15-year season ticket holder and has always followed the fan code of conduct. According to Head, Ford Field security found that he followed the rules last weekend, too.

"He doesn’t use profanity, he doesn’t use any racially motivated or hate speech," Head said of his client.

Kennedy echoed this, saying, "15-year season ticket holder for the Lions, I’ve never done that at all."

What did the fan say to Metcalf?

According to Head, Kennedy, who was holding a Steelers jersey, asked Metcalf to sign the jersey, and called the player by his first name.

Kennedy said that he hopes that Metcalf can set the record straight about what was said.

"I want to be crystal clear about one thing. I didn't use any racial slurs. No hate speech, none of that stuff at the game," he said. "DeKaylin, if you're watching this, if you could just say that, please."

There have also been reports that Kennedy and Metcalf had an interaction last season when he played for the Seahawks. Head said that, like this most recent encounter, "no conduct violation was found at all."

Accusations lead to threats

Head said that Kennedy has received threats after the racism accusations, and his business has gotten negative reviews.

"We’re here for one reason – to correct the record," Head said. "It’s [racism allegations] dangerous, and it causes very real consequences and very real damage."

Head said his law firm has reached out to Metcalf's representatives in an attempt to get him to correct the claims being made. As of Friday morning, Head hasn't received a response.

Kennedy and Head will be exploring their next steps.

"The goal here is accountability and to correct the record," Head said.