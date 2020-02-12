20th annual Toast of Hockeytown Feb. 19

On February 19, the glitz and glam of the roaring twenties comes to Little Caesars Arena for the 20th annual Toast of Hockeytown. The Detroit Red Wings Foundation's event has been completely reimagined for its 20th anniversary.



Meet your favorite current and former Red Wings and dance the night away while enjoying libations and food from local restaurants.

Kevin Brown with the Red Wings Foundation joined us in studio to tell us more, along with Chef Michael Golden from Iridescence. You can hear from them in the video player above and get Chef Golden's oxtail recipe below.

You can get event information and tickets online at www.detroitredwings.com/toast.

Oxtail Marmalade

2# Oxtail

1 Carrot - peeled, rough chop

4 stalks Celery - rough chop

8 cloves garlic, smash with flat of knife or rough chop

2 sprigs thyme

1 bay leaf

3 Sweet Onions, divided, fine julienned

2 cups Red Wine

1 quart Bone Broth

Salt & Pepper

Season oxtails well with salt and pepper. Sear Oxtails on all sides until deeply browned in large dutch oven. Remove from pan; add one onion, carrot, celery, and garlic. Sauté until lightly browned. Add thyme and bay leaf, deglaze with red wine. Allow to come to a boil, then add Demi or Broth. Return oxtails to pan, cover with lid, then put in 300F oven for 4-5 hours, until the meat is falling off the bone. Meanwhile, add remaining onions to sauté pan and caramelize over medium heat until deeply browned. Remove from oven and allow to cool in braising liquid for 1-2 hours. Remove meat from liquid, set aside. Strain braising liquid. Place caramelized onions and strained braising liquid back into pot, bring to a simmer. Pick meat from bones, add to simmering liquid. Allow to reduce until almost dry and sticky. Season with salt and pepper, reserve.

Twice Baked Potato (Step One):

4 Jumbo Baked Potatoes

Canola / Olive Oil Blend

Salt

Pierce potatoes with a fork, rub with olive oil blend, season well with salt. Bake in 350F oven for 1hr, or until soft to the touch when squeezed. Once cooked, remove from oven and allow to cool. With a sharp knife, remove the top ¼ of the potato. Score the now exposed flesh with a knife then scoop out the insides, reserve to make filling, stage "gutted potatoes" on a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper. OPTIONAL: If available, cool gutted potatoes and deep fry, season with salt & pepper before filling.

Finish Twice Baked Potatoes (Step Two):

Mash potato "guts" with a potato masher, place into a pot. Meanwhile, fry potato shell at 375F until golden brown and crispy. While potato fries, add ½ marrow butter to potato guts, gently fold in. Taste, add more butter and salt as needed. Place oxtail marmalade in a pot and gently reheat as well. Once shell is ready, season with salt and pepper, then place potato mixture inside the shell. Top potato with cheddar, gruyere, fontina, parmesan, or whatever you like. Place in a hot oven to melt cheese. Top with oxtail marmalade, garnish with chopped chives, enjoy!

Bone Marrow Butter

¼lb Butter

2 Canoe Cut Beef Marrow Bones

¼tsp Thyme, minced

¼tsp Parsley, minced

Salt & Pepper

Roast Marrow Bones in a 350F oven for 8-10 minutes or until marrow center is soft, but not melting away. Remove from heat. Meanwhile, cut butter into 8 pieces and place in a food processor. Begin processing butter, scrape warm marrow from bones into processor then whip until smooth. Add thyme, parsley, and season with salt and pepper. Check seasoning and reserve.

Roasted Dry Age Strip Loin

1ea (3-pound) Angus Beef or Dry Aged New York strip roast

2 tablespoon course sea salt

3 teaspoons freshly ground / cracked pepper

6 sprigs rosemary



Preheat oven to 450ºF. Place New York strip roast, fat side up, I tend to trim my cap to about ½ inch to an inch thick, pat dry before seasoning, in roasting pan fitted with rack. Place 4 rosemary sprigs under the roast and cut the other sprigs and randomly place over the top of the roast after seasoning heavily with course sea salt and cracked black pepper

Place in oven for about 20 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325ºF and continue cooking approximately 60 minutes hours for medium doneness (130-140°F on thermometer). Remember - the roast will keep cooking after it is removed from the oven

Let stand at least 10 minutes. Slice roast across the grain in desired portion.

Sauce Mornay

3 tablespoons unsalted butter (better butter = better taste)

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups milk

pinch nutmeg ground

salt and pepper to taste - white pepper is great for this, sub fine fresh-cracked black pepper

2 ounces total hard cheese grated - Gruyère, Swiss & Parmesan - mix or select one

Heat a medium sized saucepan over medium-high heat and when hot, add the butter, this will melt quickly, do not burn, whisk in the flour slowly within 90 seconds the roux to start turning a pale yellow.

Slowly add the milk, whisk steadily, bring to a heavy simmer, not a hard boil then and immediately lower the heat to a simmer and continue cooking for 3 to 4 minutes, keep stirring / whisking to prevent burning. Remove from the heat, add the nutmeg & pepper and stir.

Still off heat, add the grated cheese and whisk until all the cheese melts into the sauce. It should be thick and smooth.

Taste and adjust seasoning with salt & pepper and you now have Mornay sauce - this is tricky to reheat, best to prepare and serve.

Spinach

1 lbs spinach - can be steamed or wilted in a large sauté pan in very light amount of olive oil, salt & pepper, drain and fold in desired amount of Sauce Mornay and serve immediately