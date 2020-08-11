25-year-old man charged with first-degree sexual assault of elderly woman in Ann Arbor

A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion after entering assaulting an elderly woman in her Ann Arbor home.

Ann Arbor police said Dejon Dejor Lynn entered the home of a 96-year-old woman around 3:40 a.m. Aug. 4 in the Colonial Square Cooperative on Williamsburg Road and sexually assaulted her.

Police say both the suspect and the victim live in the same residential complex. Lynn reportedly entered the woman's window when he broke in.

Ann Arbor Police worked with the Michigan State Police crime lab to process the evidence, which then quickly identified the suspect.

After acquiring a search warrant for Lynn's resident on Aug. 5, they went to his apartment and he wasn't there. Two days later, they went to his location in Belleville and took him into custody.

He's currently being held in the Washtenaw County Jail without bond.