$2500 reward offered by Crime Stoppers in murder case for Gloria Wright

Those close to the suspect could hold key to solving the "cold case" murder of mom Gloria Wright was murdered this month, six years ago. She went to answer the door at her home on the west side of Detroit on December 8, 2014, and someone started firing after she opened the door. Wright lived on Parkside Street between Linwood and Dexter… her daughter Robin Hornbuckle, spoke with Fox 2’s Hilary Golston about the loss and why someone close to the suspect may hold the key to solving the case.

Crime Stoppers for Gloria Wright