26-year Detroit police veteran, Cpl. Donakowski, honored with public safety distinguished service award

Detroit police officer Corporal Daniel Donakowski is being honored this month with the Public Safety Distinguished Service Award at this year’s Above & Beyond ceremony.



This new award was established to honor first responders who perform exceptional work behind the scenes.

Corporal Donakowski, a 26-year veteran of the department, was nominated multiple times for his outstanding contributions to the Media Relations Division, where he has served for the past 14 years. Colleagues and community members highlighted his dedication to providing timely updates to the public on urgent situations, enhancing transparency, and building trust.

One nomination praised his commitment to clear and constant communication: "By providing real-time information, Cpl. Dan has not only built strong relationships with media partners but also enhanced the department’s reputation for reliability and transparency. This constant availability has helped maintain public trust and ensured that accurate information is always accessible, even during the most challenging situations. Beyond his commitment to information dissemination, Cpl. Dan has shown a remarkable dedication to the safety and well-being of our team and media personnel."

Corporal Donakowski's unwavering dedication and exemplary service have earned him the respect and appreciation of his peers and the community. The Above & Beyond Ceremony will be held at Ford Field on November 13th. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit: detroitpublicsafety.org/above-beyond