26-year-old Detroit mother battles stage 5 kidney disease

Teana Williams is in the fight of her life.

"The first time I had kidney failure was when I was 13 years old," she said.

Williams, 26, says it’s been a struggle since then. She recently started dialysis treatments.

FOX 2: "What’s that process been like?"

"Not good," she said. "Every time I go I’m always feeling sick, I'm feeling lightheaded."

She has two young boys and says it’s been difficult to support them - and deal with her illness.

"They do try to help me though they so sweet," Williams said. "If I'm in pain, they'll sit by me and rub my back like, 'You okay?'"

Her plea now is to find a donor - so she can be there for her kids and live a full life.

"(My dream is) to finish school, so I can go into the field of criminal justice," she said. "That’s what I want to go to school for."

To help: Teana Williams has a GoFundMe account set up to help her and her children. GO HERE to learn more or donate.