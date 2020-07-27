27-year-old in stable condition after third officer-involved shooting in Detroit

Another officer-involved shooting occurred late Sunday when Detroit Police took a 27-year-old man into custody.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the city's west side near Plymouth and Wyoming.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but after police hit the man, he was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. A weapon was also recovered from the scene.

This is the third police-related shooting in the last month as Detroit's uptick in violent crime resumes.