28-year-old man with cognitive impairment missing from home in Farmington Hills

The Farmington Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 28 year-old-man.

Keshaun Jones was last seen leaving his home in the Middlebelt and 10 Mile area on Friday June 26th at 12 PM. His family states that he is cognitively impaired and they are concerned for his welfare.

He is a black male, 5'11", 150 lbs, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue with an orange stripe Denver Broncos jersey, blue jeans, and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.