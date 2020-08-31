3 arrested as ketamine, cocaine and arctic foxes seized in Pontiac raids

Just after 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff's Narcotics Team descended on a Pontiac house on Dakota Street in Pontiac.



The result was three arrests - James Walker, Thomas Miller, and Steven Robiadek. They are accused of operating a drug house.

Inside the house, the sheriff says they found 125 grams of cocaine, 119 grams of ketamine, known as Special K, and $8,000 in cash. They also found two exotic arctic foxes.

"Oftentimes it's a status thing for some drug dealers, they get an exotic animal of some kind," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

The investigation did not end there. The three are also accused of running an underground rave club in Pontiac.

Just a mile and half from the house that was raided is a business that was also raided. You wouldn't know it by looking at the building, however. There was just a decal that says Uptown Music Club. Inside there was nothing and due to the arrests, it will likely stay that way for some time.

"They were operating there illegally holding rave parties and selling drugs," said Bouchard.

Inside the club, investigators found more cocaine next to a speaker and a 12 gauge shotgun in a guitar case.

The three suspects have been arrested and charged with drug crimes.

"We're glad they are no longer selling drugs in a time when addiction and overdoses are a big problem in our community," Bouchard said.

They are expected back in court on September 8th.

