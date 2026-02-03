Expand / Collapse search

Water from broken pipe floods Detroit building, pours out onto Woodward

FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 3, 2026 6:52am EST
A burst pipe inside a building on Woodward Avenue in Detroit has led to a huge mess both inside and outside. The vice president of Franklin Wright Settlements, which occupies the building, said he was waiting on the water department to turn off the water because the shutoff valve was inaccessible due to the force of the water.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Security at a Detroit building encountered a big mess early Tuesday when they found a pipe spewing water both inside the building and out onto Woodward Avenue.

This discovery was made around 3 a.m., and hours later, water continued to pour from the building.

What we know:

A pipe that feeds the sprinkler system at outreach center Franklin Wright Settlements on Woodward near Grand Boulevard broke sometime overnight, leading to flooding inside the building. The first floor of the building was under about a foot of water as of 6:30 a.m., as water continued to flow through the building and push out of doors.

At this time, it is unclear which part of the pipe broke.

Franklin Wright Settlements Vice President Ahmad Nassar said the water department needs to respond to shut off the water because the room where the shutoff valve is located cannot be accessed.

"It (the water) was gushing too fast," Nassar said, adding that firefighters were also unable to access the shutoff.

What's next:

Once the water is shut off, the damage will be evaluated.

Until then, the extent of the damage is unknown.

