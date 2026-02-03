Water from broken pipe floods Detroit building, pours out onto Woodward

The Brief A broken pipe flooded both the inside of a Detroit building and outside the building. Security at Franklin Wright Settlements discovered the water around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The water has been flowing for hours because the room with the shutoff valve is inaccessible due to the force of the water.



Security at a Detroit building encountered a big mess early Tuesday when they found a pipe spewing water both inside the building and out onto Woodward Avenue.

This discovery was made around 3 a.m., and hours later, water continued to pour from the building.

What we know:

A pipe that feeds the sprinkler system at outreach center Franklin Wright Settlements on Woodward near Grand Boulevard broke sometime overnight, leading to flooding inside the building. The first floor of the building was under about a foot of water as of 6:30 a.m., as water continued to flow through the building and push out of doors.

At this time, it is unclear which part of the pipe broke.

Franklin Wright Settlements Vice President Ahmad Nassar said the water department needs to respond to shut off the water because the room where the shutoff valve is located cannot be accessed.

"It (the water) was gushing too fast," Nassar said, adding that firefighters were also unable to access the shutoff.

What's next:

Once the water is shut off, the damage will be evaluated.

Until then, the extent of the damage is unknown.