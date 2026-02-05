Metro Detroit weather: Snow arrives today, with 1-2 inches expected by Friday morning

The Brief Light snow today will continue falling overnight into Friday. Strong winds could cause snow squalls Friday, which would make for difficult driving conditions at times. Highs will be around freezing Friday, but they dip for the weekend.



Light snow slides in later today and again Friday morning, but this is a manageable setup.

Most areas fall between 1-2" with slick travel for the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes expected.

Temps take aim for freezing at midday Friday but fall fast as an arctic front slams through. The northwest winds ramp up with 30-40 mph winds, which opens the door for brief snow squalls. Short-lived but capable of dropping visibility in a hurry.

Weekend cold

The cold takes over this weekend. Wind chills near 15 below zero Saturday morning make for a rough start, though we do get some sun to counter the cold.

Warmup coming

Next week's warmup is still on tap as temps take aim for average and, if we're lucky, maybe a bit above.