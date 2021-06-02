3 companies recall mushrooms for possible listeria contamination

Three California companies have recalled mushrooms because they may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

All of the mushrooms were distributed nationwide.

Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc., of City of Industry, Calif., recalled all 200-gram packages of Organic Enoki Mushrooms. They came in a plastic package that is clear on top and orange on the bottom part. It has "Conah Organic enoki mushroom" written on front. The mushroom is white and has almost no smell.

Concord Farms, of Vernon, Calif., is recalling enoki mushrooms from Korea. The mushrooms, which are white and stringy with small caps, came in 5.3-ounce and 7-ounce black, yellow, and transparent plastic packaging, with the "Concord Farms" logo above "fresh enoki mushrooms." The UPC barcode is 049995041049.

California Terra Garden Inc., of Commerce, Calif., has recalled 5.3-ounce packages of Seafood Mushroom from China. The mushrooms came in a clear plastic package with the description "Seafood Mushroom" in English and French, and Guan’s logo in the front. On the back of the package is the UPC code 859267007501 and the product code is 3460 is on the back top right.

No illnesses from the recalled products have been reported, but listeria can cause life-threatening illnesses.

Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

If you purchased the mushrooms, you should return them for a refund. If you ate the mushrooms and are experiencing symptoms, seek medical care.