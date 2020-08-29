3 dead after Dearborn Heights shooting

Dearborn Height Police and the Michigan State Police continue to investigate a shooting that left 3 people dead Saturday.



According to the report, Dearborn Heights Police Department were responding to a 911 call for gunshots at the Cherry Hill Village Apartments. Upon arrival, police were met by a suspect who was on a second story balcony over looking the parking lot with an AR style rifle.



Dearborn Heights PD made contact with the suspect and gave several commands for him to drop the weapon. The suspect ignored the commands and proceeded to fire shots at the police. The officers on scene again gave the suspect orders to drop the weapon. The suspect shot at officers a second time.



Officers returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.



Once the scene was deemed under control, police cleared the apartment and discovered two dead women in the apartment. There were no other injuries or victims.

The suspect has been identified as a 43 year old male from Dearborn Heights. The victims are a 67 year old female from Dearborn Heights, the suspects mother, and his sister, 33 year old female also from Dearborn Heights.

Detectives are still trying to determine why the suspect shot and killed his family members.

The suspect was in possession of an AR style rifle and had another rifle in his bedroom along with approximately 30 loaded magazines.