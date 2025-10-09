3 injured in Farmington apartment fire

The Brief Numerous residents are displaced after a fire at Farmington Plaza Apartments. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The cause is unknown.



Three people suffered injuries in an apartment fire early Thursday in Farmington.

The fire at Farmington Plaza Apartments near Shiawassee and Orchard Lake was reported around 3:20 a.m. The blaze caused extensive damage to one unit, while other units suffered residual damage from smoke and water that has displaced numerous residents.

The flames were out in about 45 minutes, but firefighters remained at the building to put out hot spots.

What's next:

The injured residents were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The exact injuries they suffered are unknown.

It is believed that the fire started in a first-floor apartment of the two-story building, but the cause is currently unknown. An investigation into what started it is ongoing.