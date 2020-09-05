3 law enforcement officers on paid leave following the death of 22-year-old suspect

Three law enforcement officers are now on paid administrative leave, after a Marshall man died during a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

In a press release given to FOX 2, the Battle Creek Police Department department says the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the area of Logistics Drive, in the city’s Fort Custer Industrial Park.

Police say just before midnight, two BCPD officers were working in the same patrol car when they attempted to stop a vehicle they observed traveling “recklessly” in the area of Dickman Road and M-66.

Officers say, the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic lanes, which made it seem like alcohol was a factor.

The vehicle did not stop and led officers on a 90 mph pursuit south on M-66, then westbound I-94.

At that point, police say a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Officer deputy joined the BCPD officers, and chased the car through Columbia Avenue, Skyline Drive and Logistics Drive, where the suspect vehicle left the road and crashed in the woods.

As officers approached the vehicle on foot, the 22-year-old male suspect driver suddenly drove towards them, and all three officers fired shots into the vehicle.

As of right now, it is unclear how many shots were fired, and whether any struck the suspect.

The suspect vehicle then struck the BCPD patrol car, causing extensive damage, and crashed into the woods again.

Officers along with EMS attempted to give the driver first aid, but he died at the scene.

Michigan State Police are now investigating the incident, and the two Battle Creek Police Officers and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy are all on administrative paid leave.

