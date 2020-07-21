3 men shot inside vehicle at gas station on 7 Mile in Detroit

Three men were shot inside a vehicle at a Detroit gas station on the city's west side Tuesday.

Of the three victims all in their 20s, one is in critical condition and the other two are in stable at a nearby hospital, Detroit police said.

The victims were inside a Kia Sedona at the gas station at W. Seven Mile and Grandview Street when a suspect opened fire on them sometime before 8 p.m.

Police said an associate of the shooting suspect had been talking to one of the men inside the vehicle and at some point the coversation escalated, leading to gunfire. The shooter was said to have left the scene in a silver minivan and sped off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, where you will remain anonymous.