3 Metro Detroiters accused of scheme to steal money from Medicaid transportation program

The Brief Three people are accused of ripping off a Medicaid appointment transportation reimbursement program. They allegedly submitted trips that never happened for reimbursement. This was done using a phone app.



A scheme using a phone app to trick a Medicaid program and steal money led to charges against three from Metro Detroit.

Bernice Marie Pate, 51, of Inkster, was charged Wednesday with 10 counts of Medicaid fraud - false claim. Two other suspects were charged in connection with the same scheme earlier this week.

Wanda Rose Spivey, 55, of Taylor, and Ashley Eliza Mendoza, 34, of Detroit, were each charged with Medicaid fraud - false claim.

The backstory:

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, the trio defrauded a Medicaid program designed to reimburse beneficiaries for travel to appointments. This program utilizes an app to track mileage through a phone's GPS. After a trip is completed, payment for the trip expenses is added to a payment card that a beneficiary receives when they sign up for the program.

Nessel's office said that the scheme involved using another app to make it appear a vehicle was in a different location than it actually was. These trips that never happened were then submitted for reimbursement, authorities allege.

"Taking advantage of a program designed to help those in need get to necessary medical services is deplorable," said Nessel. "I commend the DHHS Office of Inspector General for their work on this case. This remains an active investigation, and my office is committed to holding those who engaged in this conduct accountable."

What's next:

All three suspects were arraigned and released on $50,000 personal recognizance bonds.

They are due back in court Oct. 17.