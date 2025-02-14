3 Monroe County men charged in drug bust after seizure of cocaine, heroin and ecstasy

article

The Brief Three suspects were arrested in Monroe County in the culmination of a year-long investigation. Illegal drugs, weapons and body armor were seized in a series of raids at six different locations.



Three Monroe County men were arrested as police seized multiple weapons including a ghost gun, illegal drugs and body armor.

Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigative Services arrested Antonio La-Quan Carr, Cecil Romano Pippens and Earnest Deangelo Hunter, after search warrants were carried out at six different residences on Feb. 12.

Big picture view:

Close to a kilogram of suspected cocaine was seized with suspected heroin, ecstasy and analogues. Also seized were handguns and an AR-style pistol made with a 3D printer, with no serial numbers, along with body armor.

Two additional search warrants were conducted at businesses in the area related to the suspects.

"This was the result of a nearly year-long investigation conducted by members of the Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigative Services into a drug trafficking organization in the Monroe area," according to a MANTIS press release. "The subjects of this investigation have been involved in the distribution of illegal drugs throughout Monroe County."

On Friday the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the investigation and authorized multiple felony charges against the suspects. They were subsequently arraigned on February 14, 2025, in the 1st District Court of Monroe.

The MANTIS team is comprised of investigators from the Michigan State Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe Public Safety Department and the US Border Patrol.

What you can do:

Anyone with information to provide regarding this investigation is asked to contact MANTIS at (734) 240-2605.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a press release given by the Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigative Services.





