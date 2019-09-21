3 sent to hospital after shooting, Detroit Police search for Black F-150

Detroit Police say three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened Friday night around 9:10 in the 16200 block of Lahser.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims, along with witnesses, were standing in front of the above location, when a Black Ford F-150 with tinted windows pulled up and the occupants inside started firing shots. The victims were struck and the f-150 fled the scene in an unknown direction.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. Two of them are expected to be okay and one is in temporary serious condition.

No description for the suspects at this time.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.