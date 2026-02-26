Video: Wild Huron Township police chase goes through landfill; suspect had 9 guns

The Brief Huron Township police arrested the female suspect who led cruisers into a New Boston landfill. The suspect led officers on a high-speed chase before being caught at the Republic Services of Michigan Carleton Farms Landfill. Police say the woman had nine guns inside the vehicle including a mix of rifles and pistols with some loaded.



New Huron Township police video shows a chaotic chase that unfolded through Huron Township Wednesday, going from dirt roads into a landfill.

The backstory:

The female suspect's SUV led police on a high-speed pursuit into the Republic Services of Michigan Carleton Farms Landfill yesterday afternoon.

The winding chase through the dump came to an end when the woman wound her way through the landfill around to the front gates where semi-truck trash haulers and additional police vehicles blocked the road.

"I got it blocked, I got blocked," yelled an officer on dashcam.

Video shows the suspect sitting inside the SUV and as officers with guns pulled ran up alongside, began to lurch forward at times in a desperate attempt.

Eventually, police used glass breakers on her side windows and pulled her out of the vehicle.

"Watch her for weapons," said one officer.

"Don't hurt me," she said.

Another officer looking inside the vehicle says, "Lot of guns."

The suspect was arrested and after a search warrant was issued, police recovered nine guns including some pistols and rifles with scopes - with some loaded.

She is being held at the Taylor Police Department.

The suspect was not injured, and neither were any responding officers.

How it started:

The dashcam video begins with police calling in the suspect's vehicle which had no license plate and was traveling at speeds upwards of 70 miles per hour - about 25 miles over the posted limit.

The police video begins on eastbound Hannan Road approaching Huron River Drive. From there, the SUV turned south on Waltz Road.

"No plate, busted passenger window," the officer says over the radio.

At times the lead police cruiser, with lights and sirens on gets closer, before the suspect speeds away.

"She's bating us, slowing down and (when we) get closer she steps on it," the officer said.

At this point the chase was terminated due to traffic, with police still following at a slight distance through the rural area — which did not provide many intersections for the suspect to turn off.

It picked up when the suspect was cornered, after driving down Ash Road pulling into a driveway.

Some officers got out of their cruisers, but at this point, the woman turned around and speeds out, nearly hitting several cars.

"She took somebody's fence out, still westbound on Ash," an officer said. "She turned south on Clark, she's turning into the dump."

At this point, the chase enters the Republic Services of Michigan Carleton Farms Landfill in New Boston.

The winding chase goes across the dump with responding police swarming the area before she returns to the only way in or out of the site, at the front gate at 28800 Clark Road.

The suspect has not been named yet, pending charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.