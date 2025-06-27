3 shot, 2 dead in shooting near Denby High School in Detroit

article

Three people have been shot and two are dead in a shooting near Denby High School on Friday evening, according to sources.

Detroit police say three people were shot in a possible drive-by near a park in the area of Duchess and Morang.

Two people are dead, according to officials, one of whom has been confirmed to be as young as 4-years-old.

As of Friday evening, further details have not been given on what led to the incident or a possible suspect.

