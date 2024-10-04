3 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit, police search for suspect

Three teenagers are still recovering after being struck in a drive-by shooting that Detroit police believe was in retaliation for a previous fight.

The victims are 15, 16, and 17 years old.

Police released that the teens were involved in a large fist fight at a park near Puritan and Wisconsin on Detroit's west side just before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday. Shortly afterward, they were walking on Puritan when someone in a silver sedan started shooting at them.

However, family friends told FOX 2 on Friday that the fight actually took place a few weeks ago, and that it was resolved.

While details remain unclear, DPD is still searching for the suspect or suspects.

"I pulled up to all the madness," said Desiree Johnson, who knows the victims. "By the grace of god, they all are still living."

Detroit Police Chief James White said he believes the case will be solved, and does not believe there is a threat to the public.

"That was wrong (of) them to do that. I want them behind bars as soon as possible," said Raymond Bradley, a friend of the victims.