3 teens shot after fist fight leads to gunfire on Detroit's west side

Detroit police believe a shooting that wounded three teens Thursday night was retaliation for a fight that happened shortly before.

According to police, the victims, who are 15, 16, and 17, were involved in a large fist fight at a park near Puritan and Wisconsin on the city's west side just before 8:15 p.m. A few minutes later, the teens were walking on Puritan when someone in a silver sedan started shooting at them.

All three victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Detroit Police Chief James White said he believes the case will be solved, and does not believe there is a threat to anyone else.

"We're confident that no one else is at risk in our community, and it's isolated to this fight," he said.