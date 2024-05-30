DPD update: 2 unrelated shootings leave 4 wounded including teen, on Detroit's NW side

article

Two different shootings have left four people wounded including one teenager on Detroit's northwest side.

In the first shooting, an adult and teen were both shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident took place at about 11 a.m. in the area of Fielding near Cambridge.

The second shooting left two adults wounded. It took place at 11:10 a.m. in the 19100 block of Gilchrist near Seven Mile Road. Detroit police say that one victim might be in critical condition and was privately rushed to the hospital.

Investigators say that an altercation between two large groups led to the first shooting near Fielding Street.

A neighbor who lives nearby spoke to FOX 2's Hilary Golston and said she heard the gunfire near Fielding and Cambridge at 11:10 a.m.

"I was pulling out of my garage to go down the opposite way from Fielding and I heard gunshots and it was more than just one, it was over eight," she said, "I could hear them fly over the car, but I didn't see where it was coming from, I was just ducking down trying to get out of the way."

She said she noticed one vehicle flee from the scene but could not give a description.

"I didn't see anything, but when I got to the corner of Patton, I saw a car zooming down Vassar," she said. "I didn't see what color it was. But I saw he was going really fast. I was just trying to get away."

There is no status on the conditions of the three hospitalized victims. Police say there may be more injured.

Producer note: Detroit police originally said that three teens were wounded in one shooting. The story above has been updated with new DPD details.

Photo by Hilary Golston/FOX 2

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.