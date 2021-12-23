3-year-old dies in St. Clair County house fire late Wednesday night

article

A 3-year-old died in a house fire in St. Clair County late Wednesday night, police said.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a house fire in Fort Gratiot Township, located along Lake Huron and just north of Port Huron, engulfed a house shortly before midnight.

Deputies from the sheriff's office as well as the Ford Gratiot Fire Department were dispatched to a home on Abel Drive where they found a home in smoke and flames on the road's north side.

Emergency crews managed to make entry into the home, where they found the girl.

She had already died upon being located, police said.

Two other children, ages 8 and 10, were also found. Along with three adults, the five individuals were able to get out of the residence.

The sheriff's fire investigation unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire crews from Burtchville Township and Port Huron also responded. The Tri-Hospital EMS assisted at the scene of the blaze as well.