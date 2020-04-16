3-year-old girl critically injured in Detroit fire that sent four children to the hospital

At least five children, including a toddler, were transported to a hospital after a house fire broke out in Detroit.

The fire happened in the 8800 Block of Otsego and Petosky, which borders I-96 in downtown Detroit. The victims include a 3-year-old who had gone into cardiac arrest.

The Detroit Fire Department was dispatched to the block at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Also transported was a 10-year-old male, a 9-year-old male, a 6-year-old male, and a 5-year-old female who suffered from smoke inhalation. They were all taken to the Children's Hospital.

According to Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell, the fire destroyed the home and now a little girl is fighting to live.

"It was a hellacious fire," Fornell said. "The one child is in critical condition, a 3-year-old, and it's not good."

There was also a 25-year-old mother that was treated on scene but refused transport.

The preliminary investigation shows it may have been an electrical fire that started on the lower level but it's still under investigation.

Fornell said there's a lot of investigation to do.