3-year-old shot when house assaulted by multiple people with guns in Detroit

A 3-year-old child was shot in the leg on Saturday afternoon, but is currently in stable condition at Children's Hospital.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said the attack happened at about 4:30 p.m. when multiple people ran up behind the house in the 15400 block of Manor, and fired "multiple" shots into the residence.

"Thankfully she was treated and stabilized," Fitzgerald said. "These cowards want to run up beyond a house and fire into the home… We're going to leverage every bit of technology we have to try to bring these individuals to justice."

Fitzgerald said anyone with information on the shooting should call 1-800 Speak-UP or go to Detroit Rewards TV to give police information.

"They ran up behind the house, and left behind the house," he said.