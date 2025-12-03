Hearing continues for men accused of killing 6-year-old Rylee Love in Detroit

The Brief The suspects charged in the death of 6-year-old Rylee Love are due back in court Wednesday. Love was killed when a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting entered his home over the summer. Three men are facing charges stemming from the shooting.



Three men charged in connection with a Detroit drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy named Rylee Love are due back in court Wednesday for a continuation of their preliminary examination.

Demontrel Wilson, 30, Deonate Cherry, 28, and Terrance Blue, 28, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, conspiracy to discharge a firearm from a vehicle causing death, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing death. Wilson and Blue were also charged with possessing a firearm while being felons.

Terrance Blue (left), Demontrel Wilson (center), and Deonate Cherry (right).

The backstory:

Around 9 p.m. on July 27, Detroit police responded to the area of Anglin Street and Stender Avenue for a report of gunfire.

Officers were flagged down by relatives at a home in the 17400 block of Anglin Street, where they found Love inside a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Love was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said the suspects reportedly fired multiple rounds from a vehicle into a group of people standing near the intersection. The gunfire struck the home, killing Love, who was playing inside at the time.

Three weeks after the boy was killed, the suspects police say are responsible for his death were arrested and charged.

Dig deeper:

Wednesday will be the second day of the preliminary exam. During the first day last month, his mother, Tarhesa Love recounted the day she lost her son.

She testified that she heard a loud pop while standing near her son, who was on the floor.

"I pick him up, and I scream his name. He doesn't reply," she said.

What's next:

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3. A judge in Detroit's 36th District Court will decide if the three suspects should stand trial.