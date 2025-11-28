Sources: 16-year-old gave birth to child, left it on Detroit porch

The Brief Police received a call Thursday night about a baby being found on a porch of a Detroit home. Sources told FOX 2 their theory is a 16-year-old resident at the home gave birth to the child before leaving it to be discovered. The department's child abuse unit is investigating.



A day after questions about the discovery of a baby on the porch of a west side Detroit home, police sources now believe the answer lies with one of the people that lives at the residence.

Detroit police originally got a 911 call about a baby being found late Thursday night on Cruse Street, near Fenkell.

The call had come from a woman who lives in the 15300 block of Cruse.

According to police sources, the working theory is a 16-year-old girl who lives at the house where the baby was dropped off had given birth to the child. She then dropped it off on the porch and then acted like she discovered it, leading her grandmother to call 911.

Detroit's child abuse investigation unit is overseeing the case.

What you can do:

Michigan has a Safe Delivery law that allows a parent who safely and legally surrender their newborn if its no more than 3 days old.

A newborn may be given to a uniformed employee who is inside or on duty at any hospital, fire department, police station, or a medical technician working in an emergency capacity.

The newborn will then be placed for adoption.

