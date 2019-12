Looking to adopt a cat this holiday season?

The Michigan Humane Society may have the cat you're looking for, there's just one cavaet.

Zack the Cat, will need to be put on a diet.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, the Michigan Humane Society posted: 30-pound cat needs home, help with diet.

Described as a unit of a cat and 30 pounds overweight, Zack is available for adoption at their Howell shelter.

You can apply to adopt here.