35-year-old East Lansing woman killed in train crash

A 35-year-old East Lansing woman died after being struck by a train at about 6:15 p.m. June 7 in Meridian Township.

The woman, walking near the tracks, was struck by the train in the 2900 block of Northwind Drive, near the intersection of Okemos and Gayelord C. Smith Roads.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the MeridianTownship Police Department at 517-853-4800, or email Chief Rick Grillo at grillo@meridian.mi.us.