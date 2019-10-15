35th annual Chocolate Jubilee Alzheimer's fundraiser Oct. 26

The 35th annual Chocolate Jubilee fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association is happening later this month on Saturday, Oct. 26.

It's being held at MGM Grand Detroit, and proceeds from the event support the critical care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. This year Chocolate Jubilee will feature legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk as its guest speaker.

Kristin Rossi joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event, along with Annie Dennis from Blue Canary Confections to talk about the chocolate making process.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 248-996-1050, visit www.alz.org/gmc.

