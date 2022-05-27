4 children found in home during SW Michigan fentanyl, crack-cocaine bust

article

A three-month crack and fentanyl trafficking investigation led to the seizure of drugs at a Benton Harbor apartment where children were staying, police said.

Investigators searched a home at COGIC Village Apartments at 1914 Territorial Rd., and found more than an ounce of fentanyl, seven grams of crack-cocaine packaged for distribution, 2.7 pounds of marijuana, scales, hundreds of sandwich baggies, and other evidence of drug distribution, police said.

Police said there were also four children in the home. Children Protective Services took custody of the children.

The children's parents, Martell Washington and Naquesha Green, are facing child abuse charges, police said, "due to the unsafe living conditions and free access to fentanyl," in addition to drug charges.

Martell Washington, 34, and Naquesha Green, 34, are charged with delivery/manufacture fentanyl, delivery/manufacture crack-cocaine, delivery/manufacture marijuana, and maintaining a drug house, and four counts of fourth-degree child abuse.

Marquis Washington, 31, is charged with delivery/manufacture fentanyl, delivery/manufacture crack-cocaine, delivery/manufacture marijuana, and maintaining a drug house.

Police said the suspects were known drug dealers.