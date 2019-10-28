4 hurt when gunman shoots at gathering on Detroit's west side

Four people were hurt when someone fired several shots into a crowd of people on Detroit's west side Sunday evening.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. at East Outer Drive and Helen Street.

Police say there was a large gathering of about 30-40 people outside of a home when a black SUV pulled up. A man inside the vehicle began shooting before it fled towards Eight Mile.

Two of the people shot are in critical condition. One was hit in the face and the other was hit multiple times all over the body.

Police are looking for the two men that were in that SUV but don't have a description to give out at this time.

All of the victims were males in their 20s.