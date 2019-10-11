4 reasons anyone should visit a home show

This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, takes us to the home show and talks about why the average homeowner might want to go.

Contrary to what some people think, home shows are not just for builders or hard-core do-it-yourselfers. Jill says there are many reasons why the average homeowner would appreciate the show.

Reason #1: Inspiration.

You'll see your home in a new light and what the possibilities are for whatever projects you're thinking about for your home, or maybe inspire projects you haven't even thought of yet.

Reason #2: Ideas.

You'll find so many products that you didn't know existed and see new techniques and décor ideas.

Reason #3: Experts.

You'll have access to so many experts who would love to answer questions, and share ideas, and discuss potential projects.

Reason #4: Photos.

You'll have the chance to photograph displays showing the latest products and newest techniques and then take them home to see if those products might work in your home.

PROJECT RATING: Super Easy

To watch Jill's interview with Michael Stoskopf, CEO of the Homebuilders Assn. of SE Michigan at the Novi Home Show, click on the video player above.

The Novi Home Show is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI October 11-13, 2019

Friday October 11: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday October 12: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday October 13: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.