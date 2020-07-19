4 teens shot while out celebrating a birthday, Detroit Police search for suspect

Four teens are in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday evening around 6:40 on Meuse Street.

Witnesses told Detroit Police that the four teens were out celebrating a birthday, when an unknown suspect pulled up in a neon green Dodge and fired shots, striking them.

The teens, ages 15-17, were taken to the hospital where two of them were listed in critical condition, and the other two are in temporary serious condition.

As of right now, police have no description on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

