4 Washtenaw County house struck by gunfire, state police investigating
FOX 2 - Police are investigating after four Washtenaw County homes were hit by gunfire Tuesday.
What we know:
The shootings occurred between 10 and 11 p.m. at residences between the 9000 and 12000 block of Tuttle Hill, in Willis which is near Ann Arbor, Michigan State Police said.
There were no injuries reported and no suspects in custody.
What we don't know:
No description of a suspect or suspect's vehicle has been released.
Troopers and detectives from the MSP Brighton Post are canvassing the area and speaking with homeowners in the area to gather information and develop leads.
If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.
The Source: Information for this report is from Michigan State Police.