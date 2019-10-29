4-year-old boy dies after pit bull dog mauling in Hazel Park

A 4-year-old boy died from a dog mauling Tuesday night in Hazel Park.

Police said that the child was mauled by a pit bull at a house on Woodruff in the area of John R and Nine Mile Road.

Officers responded to a 911 call to find the 60-pound pit bull attacking the boy inside the home, shortly before 7 p.m.. Police used Tasers on the dog to free the boy who suffered serious wounds to his body and neck.

The 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he died, while his mother suffered dog bites but her injuries are not serious.

The dog, which was being fostered by the family, was taken to a veterinarian where it was euthanized.

