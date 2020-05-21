4-year-old boy shot and killed, 3-year-old girl wounded in separate incidents Wednesday

"What I'm describing in both instances is cowards - cowards who can't settle disputes without a gun," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.



A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in front of his grandmother and a 3-year-old girl was shot in front of her mother and 12-year-old brother, in separate incidents Wednesday.

"I'm so hurt I can't express it. For a kid to get killed it's just tragic and it hurts," said a friend of the young boy's family.

Detroit police are investigating two shootings - happening just two hours apart Wednesday night.

The family of 4-year-old Messiah Townsend is grieving his death.

"They killed my grand baby," said Pansey Glaster.

Messiah's family says the little boy had been visiting his grandmother on Birwood Street, simply eating a snack, walking from the kitchen to the living room.

"Next thing we know we heard shots (someone) shot him and killed him," Glaster said.

Advertisement

Messiah was hit twice and died. Police say they have a person of interest in that shooting - who is in the hospital.

Chief Craig urged those who want to retaliate, not to.

Messiah Townsend

"Don't do it," he said. "Because we'll find you as well."

The family of Ry'liee Bailey who just turned 3 last week said she was in a car with her mother and 12-year-old brother in her car seat.

They had been picking up her mother's brother at a home on Nett street around 10 p.m. when a fight erupted in the middle of the street. The 12-year-old alerted his mother that he saw a gun.

"They were just sitting outside waiting for him to come out," said Kaneisha Brown, the aunt of the 3-year-old victim. "Next thing you know, shots fired."

Little Ry'liee was shot in the stomach. A bullet punctured her liver. The 3-year-old underwent surgery - and thankfully, is now awake and talking.



Detroit police say they have a person of interest in that shooting, Brandon Johnson.



"We know who you are," Craig said. "Brandon Johnson we need you to turn yourself in."

If you have any information on either shooting, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers where you will remain anonymous, at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.