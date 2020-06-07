4-year-old dead after crash in Monroe County 

Michigan State Police are investigating an accident in Monroe County that left a 4-year-old dead.

Authorities say on Saturday around 6:30 p.m., MSP troopers from the Monroe Post were dispatched to the area of Bluebush Road and Stadler Road for a two-vehicle injury crash.

Witnesses and evidence at the scene indicated that a 2011 Nissan Altima, driven by a 35-year-old man from Raisinville Township, was traveling westbound on Bluebush Road, when he attempted to turn left into a residential driveway.

While crossing the eastbound lane of traffic, he was struck by a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the passenger side.

The backseat passenger in the 2011 Nissan was the driver’s 4-year-old son. While the child was in a booster seat and wearing a seat belt, when troopers arrived to the scene he was unresponsive.

The child was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both the child’s father and the driver of the Jeep was also taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

As of right now, the crash is still under investigation.