4-year-old Pleasant Prairie boy missing since July located in Michigan

A missing child from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin was located Monday night, Oct. 19 in Grand Traverse County, Michigan. 4-year-old Azariah Petrick was located in a motorhome in the Village of Kingsley with his father, 30-year-old Mark Anthony Petrick.

According to Michigan State Police, around 11 p.m. troopers were dispatched to an address on Pearl Street for a tip about a missing child from Pleasant Prairie.

Troopers spoke with the caller, who reported he had seen pictures of a missing child on Facebook and was certain the child and father were staying in a motorhome on the property.

Upon arrival at the scene, troopers contacted an adult male and child in the home. The man was immediately detained -- and the child confirmed his identity as being that of the missing child.

Officials say the father, 30-year-old Mark Anthony Petrick, was uncooperative and provided a fictitious name. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The child was returned to his mother.

The boy’s mother, Abigail Petrick, told FOX6 News back in August that on July 17 Azariah was picked up by his father, 30-year-old Markanthony Petrick. Abigail Petrick said the two share custody.

“I snapped him up in his car seat, and I said, ‘Bye baby bear, momma loves you,' and, ‘I’ll see you Wednesday,' and then I walked back inside. Wednesday came… and I didn’t see him,” said Petrick.

She said the boy’s father was scheduled to bring Azariah back on July 22, but never showed.

“He didn’t respond, so I got frantic,” said Petrick.