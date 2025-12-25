Volunteers sought to build beds for children in need in Metro Detroit

Looking to get your hands dirty and help children in need?

Volunteers are needed to build beds at an event next month in Southfield. The Farmington Elks, City of Southfield, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) have partnered up to assemble 50 beds for kids in the western Wayne County area.

This event will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 2026 at the Southfield Department of Public Works.

Volunteers will be cutting, drilling, sanding, and more to make these beds to keep children from having to sleep on the floor. Volunteers should wear clothes they don't mind getting dirty, while gloves, safety glasses, and dust masks will be available at the event.

Water and donuts will be provided for volunteers.

Sign up here.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Wendell Gramlich with Sleep in Heavenly Peace at 734‑331‑0567 or wendell.gramlich@shpbeds.org.