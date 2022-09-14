47 cars, trucks, and utility vehicles named semi-finalists for NACTOY Awards

With the Detroit Auto Show kicking off Wednesday, special attention will be paid to many of the vehicles named as semi-finalists for the car, truck, and utility vehicle of the year awards.

The North American Car Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year winners are typically announced at the beginning of the auto show in January. But with the big event now in September, it won't be known which models are finalists for the big awards by the time the public arrives.

Instead, 47 different cars and trucks, both electric and gas-powered will be on display. The number of models that could win ties 2019 for the most ever.

"This high number of eligible vehicles highlights the wide range of choices consumers have among new vehicles this year," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg in a release this June, "driven primarily by increased offerings of battery electric vehicles, the continued popularity of the utility category, and arrivals of new OEMs. We look forward to testing and evaluating this diverse list of exciting vehicles to determine this year’s three NACTOY Award winners."

Below is every nominee:

Car of the Year

Acura Integra BMW i4 eDrive 40i BMW i4 M50i Genesis G80 Genesis G90 Maserati MC20 Mercedes C Class Mercedes EQE Nissan Z Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Porsche 911 GTS Subaru WRX Toyota GR Corolla

Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Ford F-150 Lightning Lordstown Endurance

Utility Vehicle of the Year