47 cars, trucks, and utility vehicles named semi-finalists for NACTOY Awards

By Jack Nissen
Published 
DETROIT (FOX 2) - With the Detroit Auto Show kicking off Wednesday, special attention will be paid to many of the vehicles named as semi-finalists for the car, truck, and utility vehicle of the year awards.

The North American Car Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year winners are typically announced at the beginning of the auto show in January. But with the big event now in September, it won't be known which models are finalists for the big awards by the time the public arrives.

Instead, 47 different cars and trucks, both electric and gas-powered will be on display. The number of models that could win ties 2019 for the most ever.

"This high number of eligible vehicles highlights the wide range of choices consumers have among new vehicles this year," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg in a release this June, "driven primarily by increased offerings of battery electric vehicles, the continued popularity of the utility category, and arrivals of new OEMs. We look forward to testing and evaluating this diverse list of exciting vehicles to determine this year’s three NACTOY Award winners."

Below is every nominee:

Car of the Year

  1. Acura Integra
  2. BMW i4 eDrive 40i
  3. BMW i4 M50i
  4. Genesis G80
  5. Genesis G90
  6. Maserati MC20
  7. Mercedes C Class
  8. Mercedes EQE
  9. Nissan Z
  10. Porsche Cayman GT4 RS
  11. Porsche 911 GTS
  12. Subaru WRX
  13. Toyota GR Corolla

Truck of the Year

  1. Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
  2. Ford F-150 Lightning
  3. Lordstown Endurance

Utility Vehicle of the Year

  1. Audi Q4 e-tron
  2. BMW iX xDrive M50i
  3. Cadillac Lyriq
  4. Fisker Ocean
  5. Genesis GV60
  6. Honda CR-V
  7. Honda HR-V
  8. Honda Pilot
  9. Kia Sportage
  10. Kia Niro
  11. Kia EV6
  12. Jeep Wagoneer LWB
  13. Jeep Grand Wagoneer LWB
  14. Land Rover Range Rover
  15. Land Rover Range Rover SV
  16. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  17. Land Rover Defender 130
  18. Lexus LX600
  19. Lexus RX
  20. Mazda CX-50
  21. Nissan Ariya
  22. Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
  23. Rivian R1S
  24. Subaru Solterra
  25. Toyota Sequoia
  26. Toyota bZ4X
  27. Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
  28. Vinfast VF 8
  29. Vinfast VF 9
  30. Volvo C40 Recharge
  31. Additional Utility vehicle TBA