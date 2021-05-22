48-year-old Delbert Holiday missing from home in Detroit, suffers from mental condition

Delbert Holiday, 48, was last seen Sunday, May 16, 2021, around 6 p.m. at his home in the 13200 block of Charest Street.

It's reported that Delbert left his home and has failed to return which is unusual behavior for him.

He is described as a 48-year-old man, 5'5" between 155-170 lbs with blue eyes and short straight brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt over a white undershirt, gray pants, and black gym shoes.

He also has a scar on his left knee, a tattoo on his right arm, and a scar on one of his fingers on his right hand.

Delbert is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental condition.

If anyone has seen Delbert, or knows where he is, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Eleventh Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak Up.